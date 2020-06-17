Coast Guard warns that bridge in Stuart at 'risk of an imminent collapse,' repairs underway

article

The U.S. Coast Guard says the southbound Roosevelt Bridge in Martin County could collapse at any moment.

The bridge carries U.S. 1 across the St. Lucie River in Stuart.

Officials spotted large cracks at the base of the bridge. On Wednesday morning, officers are directing traffic onto the northbound bridge.

According to WPTV, the Florida Department of Transportation says the southbound bridge has closed for maintenance.

The coast guard is warning boats not to go anywhere near it.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

