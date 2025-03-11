Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway named Kissimmee’s next police chief

The Brief Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway will become Kissimmee’s next police chief, with Deputy Chief John Graczyk stepping in as interim chief. Broadway, who led numerous advancements in Clermont’s policing strategies, expressed gratitude for the community’s support. Kissimmee offers him the opportunity to lead a larger department while maintaining regional ties.



Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway will become Kissimmee’s next police chief, the city announced on Tuesday.

Broadway to lead agency accused of having 'systemic issues'

What we know:

Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway has announced he will take on the role of Kissimmee’s next police chief.

In a news release, Broadway expressed gratitude for his time in Clermont, where he has served as police chief since 2012. Under his leadership, the department implemented initiatives that included one of the nation’s first mobile mental health crisis units. Clermont Deputy Chief John Graczyk will step in as interim chief following Broadway’s departure.

What we don't know:

Details regarding the exact timeline of Chief Broadway’s transition to Kissimmee remain unclear. There has been no official word on whether Kissimmee will make any structural changes under his leadership or what Clermont’s long-term plans are for selecting a permanent chief.

The backstory:

Chief Broadway joined the Clermont Police Department in 2010 as a captain and was promoted to chief in 2012. During his tenure, he introduced numerous advancements, such as adding a police analyst, a victim’s advocate, and an attorney to the department. He also prioritized agency accreditation and maintaining low crime rates.

The City of Kissimmee's search for the new chief comes after the former police chief and the deputy chief resigned last year, following an investigation into a 2023 use-of-force case, as well as allegations of "systemic issues" within the department.

Former Kissimmee Police Chief Betty Holland and Former Deputy Chief Camille Alicia both resigned from their positions in October.

On Oct. 21, then-State Attorney Andrew Bain's Office sent a letter to Kissimmee leadership requesting a formal investigation into allegations of untruthfulness and misconduct by some members of the police department. It also followed an Osceola County grand jury's findings and recommendations.

In the letter, Bain's Office said the investigation initially focused on the 2023 use-of-force case involving Officer Andrew Baseggio, who allegedly responded to a disturbance and entered a home without a warrant and violated the department's use-of-force policy to take a man into custody.

Officer Baseggio was indicted on several charges in August 2024 related to that case.

What they're saying:

Chief Broadway acknowledged his deep ties to Clermont and the significance of this career move.

"My time in Clermont has allowed me to grow and develop so that I can take this next step and continue to be an effective leader," he said. "I am extremely thankful for the years of overwhelming support I have received from past and present city managers, council members and, of course, the amazing men and women of the Clermont Police Department."

Kissimmee represents an opportunity for growth, according to Broadway.

"It has always been a goal of mine to lead a larger agency, and since Clermont is my home, I wanted it to be nearby. Kissimmee has offered me that opportunity, and I am honored and humbled to accept."

Clermont's Interim City Manager Rick Van Wagner praised Broadway’s contributions.

"Chief Broadway has been a positive force in our community since he arrived here 15 years ago."

