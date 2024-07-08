Clermont acupuncturist accused of sexually battering patient

article

A Clermont acupuncturist is accused of inappropriately touching and sexually battering a patient in an exam room, according to police.

Andrew Walsh, 52, of Acupuncture Clermont, was arrested on July 2 and charged with felony sexual battery after a patient reported an alleged incident to police, according to the Clermont Police Department.

The woman told police that Walsh had allegedly inappropriately touched and sexually battered her while in an exam room. The woman was a patient of Walsh's for about six months, according to an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit said Walsh's hand had twice previously "bumped" her private area, but she assumed it was an accident. The alleged incident from July 2 was more graphic. FOX 35 is choosing not to reveal the details due to their nature.

After the alleged sexual battery, Walsh proceeded with the acupuncture treatment and left the room, the affidavit said.

"[The woman] described thinking about if she should run out of the room with the needles still in her back, and became afraid that Dr. Walsh would become angry with her or could possibly be violent," the affidavit added.

When Walsh returned to the exam room, he removed the needles and began to touch the woman inappropriately again, according to police. The woman said she wanted to use the bathroom, and that's when she alerted the receptionist to what had happened and she called the police.

Walsh was then arrested after police executed a search warrant at the acupuncture clinic. According to the clinic's website, Walsh established the practice in 2019 to offer "his expertise in the scientific application of acupuncture and natural holistic medicine to stimulate the body’s ability to regulate and repair itself."

FOX 35 has learned that Walsh is licensed as an acupuncturist with the Florida Department of Health and until now, he has no reported disciplinary actions or public complaints.

He remains in custody at the Lake County Jail without bond, according to online jail records.

Anyone with additional information about this incident, or any other potential victims, is urged to contact the Clermont Police Department at 352-394-5588.

FOX 35's Hannah Mackenzie contributed to this report.