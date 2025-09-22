City of Orlando cracking down on red light runners, installing additional cameras

The Brief The City of Orlando plans to install 35 new red light cameras. Right now, there are 45 cameras installed at 25 intersections. The cameras caught 60,000 people running red lights in the past year.



The City of Orlando is expanding its crackdown on red-light runners with plans to install 35 new traffic cameras, officials said Monday.

Local perspective:

There are 500 intersections in the City of Orlando. Twenty-five of them have cameras that automatically catch you and ticket you if you run the red light. Thirty-five more of those cameras are coming soon, says Ray Rodriguez, the Operations Manager for Orlando Stops, the red light camera program.

"When somebody sees that there's a camera, they tend to behave much better," said Rodriguez. "And that's what we hope. We hope to continue to reduce the reductions of angle crashes."

You can find a map of Orlando’s red light running camera locations here.

Why you should care:

Rodriguez says the City’s 45 cameras have reduced crashes by 23% at the intersections where they’re installed.

"Not only do the cameras work at the intersection where they're located, but there's also a residual effect," Rodriguez explained. "When there's a camera in a certain location, you can go a block over, and you'll see that the reductions are there, too."

The price of running a red light

By the numbers:

If you get caught running a red light, you wind up with a $158 fine. A third of ticketed drivers ignored their Notice of Violation and wound up with a Uniform Traffic Citation — that’s a $262 penalty that can lead to your license being suspended if you don’t pay up.



Between July 1st of last year and June 30th of this year, those traffic cameras caught 60,000 people running the light.

That added up to $7.6 million in fines — $4.2 million for the City, and $3.4 million for the state.

The City’s portion of the proceeds went mostly to funding the Orlando Stops operations, but a million of it went to fund other traffic safety programs.

Half a million dollars of the money doled out to the state went to a Trauma Center and the Spinal Cord and Brain Injury Trust. District 4 Commissioner Patty Sheehan noted that she wishes a larger proportion of the money could be kept local. But Commissioner Tony Ortiz, who represents District 2, says this isn’t about the money.

"It’s about saving lives," he said.

The City says they hope to have the new cameras installed sometime in the summer of 2026.

