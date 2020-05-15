City of Orlando offering smaller summer camp groups amid COVID-19 outbreak

article

The City of Orlando said it's changing the way it holds summer camps for children.

As businesses continue to reopen and parents head back to work, the city says it's making adjustments to its regular summer camp by providing smaller group camp programs.

Per the new guidelines, children will be kept in groups of 10 or less, meaning nine children and one staff member, and ensure the same children are with the same instructor each day.

Officials say each group will meet in a separate room and not interact with other groups.

Cleaning and sanitizing efforts have all been intensified, according to program coordinators.

Also, children and staff will only be allowed inside each of the 18 facilities that will be used for camp programs after being screened and temperature-checked.

The camp is only open to elementary and middle school students.

Advertisement

Officials say this year's camp is reducing the number of children being allowed to participate by 985 children.

Only 720 children are allowed to participate, compared to the 1,705 children officials were expecting.

COSTS:

$60 per week for city residents

$100 per week for non-city residents

$0 per week for city residents on verified public assistance

WHEN: