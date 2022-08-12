City of Orlando employee suspended, accused of using vehicle to block driveway to abortion clinic

An employee with the City of Orlando has been suspended after complaints they blocked the driveway of a local clinic.

FOX 35 first brought you this story last week.

Employees at the clinic – which provides abortions – says the worker parked a city vehicle in front of the driveway and would not allow patients or doctors past.

"People are yelling at them, screaming at them and so it makes it a little bit easier to have someone with you," said Winnie a volunteer at the Orlando Women's Center who chose not to use her full name.

They say a man in a City of Orlando car pulled up, blocking the driveway, and started talking to some protesters.

RELATED: City of Orlando investigating claims than an employee blocked entrance to an abortion clinic

"We go over there, and we’re like, ‘Hey, you can’t be here, you’re blocking the driveway. Patients can’t get in, doctors can’t get in. You need to move,'" Winnie said. "And he was like, ‘Well, I’m with the city, you can’t tell me what to do. I need to be here, so I can look at the vehicle’s license plates."

Volunteers say it's not the first time they've seen the car. The group points out that it's against the law to block people from getting into an abortion clinic.

"The investigation is currently active and ongoing," the Office of Mayor Buddy Dyer told FOX 35 in a statement. "The parking employee has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation."

FOX 35 is working to learn how long that suspension will last.

