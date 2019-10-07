City of Orlando buying the Plaza Live for $3 million

article

There are big plans for the Plaza Live venue in Orlando’s Milk District, as the City of Orlando plans to buy it.

The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Foundation selling the property, which houses a concert venue, event space and rehearsal hall.

The $3-million-sale to the City of Orlando is giving the venue access to tourism tax revenue.

“You can’t put tourist development tax into a private building, it has to be publicly owned, so the city will be the owner and will lease it back to the Philharmonic,” said Mayor Buddy Dyer, City of Orlando.

“The new monies will help us to really make this be the gem that we know it can be,” said Mary Palmer, board president of Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra.

The venue is expected to receive $10 million over the next three years, funding an extensive renovation.

“The public monies that are invested in the arts really make a difference, and we haven’t had access to that at the level we will and that will make a big difference for us,” Palmer said.

A difference that will come in the form of a new exterior façade, lobby enhancements and an overhaul of the main concert hall.

“This would be a draw because it will be an elevated experience,” Palmer said.

The upgrades to the venue are things leadership hopes will attract more acts.

“We want to make sure that our arts thrive in our community,” Dyer said.

Nik Gegaj runs Tomasino’s Pizza. He welcomes investment into the Plaza.

“It has a big impact on business,” said Nik Gegaj, CEO, Tomasino’s Pizza. “I think that’s great, man, because the more bigger they get, the busier we will be and that’s great for business for both of us.”

The Orlando city council approved the sale Monday.

Final approval is expected Tuesday by Orange County’s board of county commissioners.