Circle K gas stations offering discount at the pump during these hours Thursday

Florida gas prices are dropping as millions of Floridians prepare to travel for Memorial Day weekend. As of Thursday, the state average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.37, according to AAA.

Drivers could save an additional amount on gas by fueling up at Circle K gas stations in Orlando and across the United States.

Circle K is hosting its Circle K Fuel Day, offering guests 40 cents off each gallon between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m. local time on Thursday, May 25.

Guests can receive the deal directly at the pumps. Most Circle K locations also plan to hand out a limited number of fuel discount cards valid for 10 cents off per gallon of fuel to continue saving throughout the summer," officials said in a press release.

