5 Cinco De Mayo celebrations happening in Orlando this year

It's almost time to gear up for the fiesta as Cinco de Mayo celebrations begin to pop up all throughout Orlando towards the end of April up until the actual holiday on May 4.

Whether you're looking for live music, dancing, tequila, or authentic Mexican food — there are plenty of options to choose from. Some events require tickets to be purchased ahead of time, while others just need you to show up.

2023 Cinco de Mayo events in Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando will kick off the fun on Thursday, April 27 at 11:30 a.m. The celebration includes a Mexican market hut offering samples of Tinga de Res Taco, slow cooked shredded beef in a tomato chipotle sauce, chile relleno, green chile stuffed with Mexican cheese, esquites, and more.

There'll also be frozen fruit pops (Paletas Frescas) and a frozen watermelon lime margarita along with a rum and tequila tasting hut.

"Don't Tequila My Vibe" at The Whole Enchilada Fresh Mexican Grill & Bar in Winter Garden

This restaurant will have all day specials on May 5 and May 6. On Friday, the specials include $7 margaritas, $10 top-shelf margaritas, an ice luge, and live DJ and entertainment. On Saturday, there'll be more $7 and $10 drinks along with live music and face painting.

Cinco de Mayo at Wall Street Plaza

This event take place in Downtown Orlando at 25 Wall St and is slated to be "Orlando's largest annual Cinco de Mayo block party. The party starts at 3 p.m. on May 5 and ends at 2 a.m. on May 6.

Drink specials include $5 Coronas, $5 Modelos, and $5 margaritas and Jose Cuervo shots.

Cinco de Mayo Bar Crawl in Downtown Orlando

This bar crawl gives ticket holders 4 complimentary premium drinks and free cover charges to venues throughout downtown. From 5:30 p.m. crawlers can check in at HOOCH, at 6 p.m. they can head to The Woods/Stagger Inn/La Rosa, at 7:15 p.m. it'll be time to head to Chillers/High Tide/Cahoots, then at 8:30 p.m. crawlers will head to 64 North/The Patio then end the night at the Wall Street Plaza Cinco Party at 9:45 p.m.

Mexican style carnival in Downtown Orlando

The 5 de Mayo the Right Guey in Downtown Orlando will be a Mexican-style carnival/ block party featuring feria games, live music, a mechanic bull, tacos, tequila, and Maricahi.

The party will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 208 E Colonial Drive and admission is free.