Church group from Central Florida robbed during mission trip to Bahamas

A church group from the Central Florida area has their valuables stolen during a violent robbery while on a mission trip in the Bahamas.

Pastor Patrick Boyle of Revival Baptist Church said it happened around 1:30 on Wednesday morning. The group of 17 had only been there since Monday.

He says three men wearing masks broke into the home where the group was staying. Boyle says they had knives and guns and were making violent threats.

"One ring wouldn't come off, and they were going to cut the guy's finger off," said Pastor Patrick Boyle. "There was a car in the garage. It wasn't ours because we're staying at the house. They were going to stab one of our guys in the chest if he didn't produce the keys. He's laying on the floor, and he says he stopped six inches from my chest before they gave up."

Men, women, and even children were in the house when thieves broke in.

MORE STORIES:

"The room that the family was in was the only room that was not invaded," said Pastor Boyle. "They were able to safely hide away. Even with that, seeing the mercies of God."

Pastor Boyle said thankfully no one was hurt, but the thieves got away with cell phones, wallets, and even passports.

The State Department has issued a Level 2 Travel Advisory for the Bahamas concerning crime.

Leaders there said burglaries and armed robberies are rising and everyone should be cautious when visiting the islands.

Law enforcement officials in the Bahamas are still looking for the men responsible. Pastor Boyle was at the airport on Wednesday afternoon picking up one of the missionaries who came home early.

He said this is the first time the group has gone on a trip to the Bahamas but added that this hasn't deterred their work.

"Didn't shake their view of the people there," said Boyle. "[We'll take] precautions moving forward, but the message doesn't change, and their heart is still as strong as ever."

Pastor Boyle said the government in the Bahamas has stepped in to help get replacement passports for the victims.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: