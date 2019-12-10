Christmas 2019: These are the last day holiday shipping deadlines

article

Christmas is just two weeks away and if you are sending your gift, major shipping services like FedEx and UPS want you to know that the clock is ticking.

Below is a “last day to ship” list to ensure that your presents get under the tree by Christmas morning.

USPS:

First-Class Mail Service: Dec. 20

Priority Mail Service: Dec. 21

Priority Mail Express: Dec. 23

USPS Retail Ground: Dec. 14

FedEX:

FedEx Ground : Dec. 16

FedEx Express Saver : Dec. 19

FedEx 2Day: Dec. 20

FedEx Standard Overnight: Dec. 23

FedEx SameDay: Dec. 25

UPS:

