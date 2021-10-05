Chris Nikic inspiring others, pens new book with father

The first person with Down syndrome to complete an Ironman triathlon is taking on a new challenge. He and his dad have a new book out, proving that anything is possible.

"God sent me here to accomplish the possible," said Chris Nikic, of Maitland, "and you tell me that I can’t do anything?"

In November of 2020, Nikic crossed the finish line of the Ironman conquering something that's never been done before.

"I had this angry beast mode face, and I knew that in the end, it would be painful but I had the angry beast mode face!" he explained.

Now, he wants to inspire others that he's not the only one who can do it.

"For the past 18 years, I’ve been told by doctors that I couldn’t do anything," he said.

He and his father teamed up to write a book called 1% Better: Reaching My Full Potential and How You Can Too.

"It’s his story of achieving the impossible following this 1% better philosophy," said father Nik Nikic. "Our hope is that it’ll do for others what it’s done for Chris."

