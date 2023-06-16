Child rescued after giant tree falls onto Ocala home while family slept, fire rescue says

A child was rescued by firefighters after being trapped under a tree that fell through the roof of their family's home early Friday morning.

Ocala firefighters said they were dispatched to reports of an entrapment in a home around 3:19 a.m. at the 3700 block of SE Eighth St.

They said they found a minor trapped under a tree that crashed through the family's home while they slept.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Credit: Ocala Fire Rescue

The crews used chainsaws to remove the tree and gain access to the minor pinned underneath.

The minor was taken to a local hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

