Man shoots, kills young boy inside Florida convenience store before turning gun on himself: deputies

A man shot and killed a 12-year-old boy inside a 7-Eleven convenience store in South Florida and then fatally shot himself, according to deputies.

Shortly before 11:15 p.m., Thursday the Broward Sheriff's Office received reports of a shooting inside the business located at 800 Stirling Road in Dania Beach.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the child and two men suffering from gunshot wounds. The child and the gunman were pronounced dead at the scene. The surviving shooting victim was taken to a nearby hospital, BSO said in a news release.

According to BSO, the gunman began firing shots while in the 7-Eleven parking lot, striking a man who was inside a vehicle. Investigators said the gunman then walked into the store and shot the young boy, before shooting himself.

Deputies are working to learn a motive for the shooting.

The identities of the child and the surviving shooting victim were not released, citing Mary's Law. The name of the shooter was not immediately released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact BSO Homicide Unit Detective Stephen Hegedus at 954-321-4221 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app.

Those who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477).