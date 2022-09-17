Girl drowns at Titusville pool party, police say

article

Titusville Police are investigating the drowning death of a child at a residence on 2500 Christine Drive on Saturday afternoon.

The preliminary investigation says that the girl accidentally drowned in the backyard pool, which other persons at the house party occupied at the time of the incident.

According to the police, a party attendee noticed a small child’s body on the bottom of the pool and pulled her out of the water to start giving her life-saving measures.

Police and emergency medical services arrived on the scene at 2:25 p.m.

The girl was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased at 3:08 p.m.

Titusville Police continues to investigate.