Chick-fil-A opens first-ever seatless restaurant in NYC

Have a seat…or not?

Chick-fil-A is opening its first-ever takeout-only restaurant on the Upper East Side, designed to serve on-the-go New Yorkers.

The restaurant won't have any seating or dining areas, but will instead include a hub for making and taking food to go.

Guests can expect an experience that gets their freshly prepared order into their hands quickly, without interrupting their busy schedules, while infusing every touchpoint with reasons for Guests to smile. — Chick-fil-A, Press Release Statement

The new shop is part of the company's "digital-focused test" centered around easy mobile ordering.

The restaurant will open Mar. 21 on 79th Street & 2nd Avenue on the Upper East Side.

The Chick-fil-A will serve delivery and mobile app orders only, for what the company says will be a "quick and easy pickup experience."

(Credit: Chick-fil-A)

Chick-fil-A mobile orders

The company says guests will need to order ahead for delivery or pickup from the app or online first.

Through geofencing technology the restaurant will be alerted when guests are on their way to time each meal with their arrival.

(Credit: Chick-fil-A)

What will the mobile Chick-fil-A look like?

The restaurant will have status boards designated for delivery and mobile pick-up orders so that drivers and guests can see when their orders are ready in real-time.

Although there won't be any seating or dine-in services, the company says it will still provide Chick-fil-A’s signature hospitality.

"Once it is ready, guests and delivery drivers will receive their freshly prepared order with a smile, so they can quickly be on their way," the company said in a press release.

Chick-fil-A said it will also be opening a drive-thru only concept that will allow customers to place their order with a team member or order ahead in the pickup lanes.

The new drive-thru concept is projected to open later this year.