Chick-fil-A launches online ordering for full menu nationwide

Chick-fil-A has fully moved into the digital age.

Earlier this week, the fast food chain announced that it has expanded online ordering so customers across the country can place an order from the Chick-fil-A website.

The company tested the offering in the Washington, D.C., and Baltimore areas over the summer, according to the announcement. Previously, people could only place orders for catering on the Chick-fil-A website.

“The ability to order online from Chick-fil-A’s full menu is one more way for us to show care to our customers by making the ordering process as seamless as possible,” Emily Thomson, a member of Chick-fil-A’s customer digital experience team, said in a statement.

“Traditionally, Customers have only been able to order catering on chick-fil-a.com,” Thomson added. “Online ordering now changes the game by providing the full menu for everyday purchases.”

To place an order online, customers just have to choose their local Chick-fil-A, select how they want to receive their food -- either drive-thru, carry-out or curbside -- place the order and pay online before arriving at the restaurant.

Customers will also still be able to make orders on the Chick-fil-A mobile app, which was revamped in 2016, according to a press release at the time.

Chick-fil-A also works with third-party delivery services like DoorDash in some areas. However, those orders are not eligible for the restaurant's reward points, according to Nation’s Restaurant News.

