Chester, the popular 13-foot alligator at Gatorland, dies

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo credit: Gatorland

Chester, the mighty 13 ½-foot, 1,000-pound alligator at Gatorland – and the first wild alligator to be rescued by the wildlife preserve – has died.

The alligator died on Dec. 7, 2022, from what is believed to be an intestinal blockage, Gatorland said Friday in a news release. He was estimated to be around 60 years old.

Chester was deemed a nuisance alligator in 2002 after reportedly eating someone's dog, the theme park said. Instead of being euthanized, he was brought to Gatorland where he became known for his large size, apparent "cranky" attitude, and his love for food.

"His unique character and personality made him a truly remarkable alligator," Gartorland said in its news release, noting the two-decade relationship Chester had with his care team there, including with the park's director Mike Hileman, who was there the day the gator arrived.

The theme park posted a video tribute to Chester recalling stories of his arrival, his time and personality at Gatorland, and the care he received in the months before his death.

"There is never been another Chester…we're sure gonna miss him."