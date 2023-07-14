Check out these 5 Orlando events you don't want to miss this weekend

article

No plans this weekend? Then you have to check out these events going on this weekend in Orlando!

From filling your belly with delicious food to attending a film fest, there are plenty of things to do for everyone.

Check out the list below to see some events going on this weekend.

Orlando Kids Fest - Orlando

Let your kids let loose at the first annual Orlando Kids Fest!

Kids can enjoy an array of activities from bounce house, to face painting, plus a free goody bag. The fest is on July 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will be at Lake Nona, 512 East Washington Street Orlando, FL 32801.

Register your child by clicking here.

Curry Fest 2023 - Orlando

Do you love curry? Well check out the Curry Festival this weekend to taste all different types of curry, plus visitors have the chance to learn more about the culture!

There will be live music to jam out to while enjoying your food and company.

The event is on July 15, from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. This fest will be at the Legends Resto Lounge located at 5250 International Drive Orlando, FL 32819.

Children 10 and under are free and advance tickets are being sold for $20.

International Vegan Food Festival - Orlando

With over 30 vegan food vendors, the International Vegan Food Festival offers mouth-watering plant-based dishes.

The fest will also have special guest John Lewis, author of "Badass Vegan", who will be book signing from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The festival runs from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on July 15. It is located at 25 Wall Street Orlando, FL 32801.

Click here to get your ticket.

Orlando International Film Festival - Orlando

Do you enjoy analyzing films? Then you have to check out the Orlando International Film Festival.

This is their fourth annual festival in Orlando and at the University of Central Florida's downtown campus.

With several short films and feature movies, there is plenty for a film enthusiast to enjoy. The fest lasts is from July 13 to July 16 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., at 500 W Livingston Street Orlando, FL 32801.

Check out their website to see the whole viewing schedule, and to purchase tickets.

Luenell at Orlando Improv - Orlando

Need a good laugh? Grab a friend and tickets to see veteran comedian Luenell at Orlando Improv!

Luenell will have you laughing all night to the point where you'll go home with stomach cramps.

She hits the stage on July 15 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Visit their website to get your hands on these tickets!