'Person of interest' in Seminole County carjacking now facing federal drug-related charges

An early person of interest in the Seminole County carjacking case is now being charged federally, according to an indictment obtained by FOX 35.

Giovany Crespo Hernandez was indicted by a federal grand jury and the state ended its prosecution as a result, according to a spokesperson for the State Attorney's Office. Now, he's charged federally with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, the indictment shows.

The 27-year-old was not and will not be charged for the carjacking.

Crespo Hernandez was named a person of interest early on in the investigation after deputies said he was the last person to speak to the late Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas before she was killed in an April 11 carjacking incident in Winter Springs that has since gained national attention.

Law enforcement believed Guerrero De Aguasvivas was on her way to meet Crespo Hernandez at his home in Casselberry to "deliver money and other items," according to Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma. The sheriff said he believes those "other items" are drugs.

Crespo Hernandez's involvement in the case was brought to deputies' attention through Guerrero De Aguasvivas' brother, Luis.

Giovany Joel Crespo Hernandez was taken into custody on unrelated drug charges in Seminole County on April 22, 2024. (Photo: Seminole County Sheriffs Office)

Luis, who said he was conducting an investigation into the carjacking on his own, was able to access his sister's iCloud and subsequent call records, which revealed a FaceTime call to an unknown number, Sheriff Lemma said. He called that number and spoke to Crespo Hernandez – and then provided a screenshot of his face to law enforcement.

He was taken into custody on April 22 after a search warrant was executed on his home, which yielded the discovery of fentanyl, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, nearly $14,000 in cash, drug packaging materials, two guns, magazines, ammunition and ski masks, according to an arrest affidavit.

"This case is about drugs and money," Sheriff Lemma said in a statement at the time of Crespo Hernandez's arrest. "We believe the most dangerous people connected with this case are now off our streets."

These drug charges – trafficking in fentanyl (4 grams or more) and possession of marijuana with intent to sell – were dropped on May 20, according to Seminole County court records. They are now federal charges.

Another person of interest in the case, Jordanish Torres-Garcia, who officials said is the alleged carjacker, appeared in federal court last week and had his charges read to him by federal prosecutors: carjacking resulting in death, kidnapping and using a firearm in the commission of a crime resulting in death.

Those first two could result in life sentences. The last one has a 10-year minimum.

Torres-Garcia answered the judge through a translator and pleaded not guilty.

The court-appointed defense team thinks this may wind up as a capital case, meaning prosecutors could be seeking the death penalty. Attorneys for this case said it's in the very early stages and could be drawn out for years.