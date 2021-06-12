Chances increase for system in Gulf to become next named storm

The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring a developing system in the Gulf of Mexico.

An area of cloudiness and showers has developed over the Bay of Campeche.

The National Hurricane Center says slow development of this system is possible over the next several days as it moves slowly and a tropical depression could form in this area by the middle of next week.

Right now the system has a 40% chance of developing over the next 5 days.

"Due to the slow motion, regardless of development, heavy rainfall is possible over portions of Central America and southern Mexico," the NHC says.

If the system becomes a named storm, it would be called Bill. Hurricane season began on June 1 and runs through November 30.

As for our weather in Central Florida today, it's going to be hot!

There are just a few clouds in the sky with warming temperatures. Afternoon highs on Saturday will be in the mid-90s across the interior with low-90s along the coast.

Just after 2 p.m., we will see an increase in showers and isolated storms thanks to the sea breezes. There will be a 30% coverage of those storms, and most will be non-severe. If you are heading out to the beach or theme parks today, bring plenty of water. The UV Index remains as we head into Sunday and Monday, with shower and storm chances increasing to 60% coverage, mainly on the east side of the Florida peninsula.

Temperatures stay above average on Sunday, in the low-90s.

