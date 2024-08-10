Luminary Middle School could open by first day after construction delays

Luminary Middle School might be ready for the first day of school.

Parents confirmed to Fox 35 they received a message from the principal Saturday night saying in part, "It looks like we will receive the necessary approvals tomorrow to return to campus Monday, August 12th."

A little bit of relief after a lot of uncertainty this week.

"I'm praying on Monday that I don't have to turn to him and say no, it's not ready," said Joanna Opato, Luminary Middle School Mom.

It's been Joanna Opato's fear all week.

Adding to first day jitters for her rising sixth grader.

"I want him to have structure and routine," said Opato.

Orange County Public Schools said Luminary Middle needed its final inspection this week and its certificate of occupancy before it could open.

Keep in mind – school starts Monday.

It's the same for Howard Middle School...on the other side of the district. The nearly 100-year-old building was renovated over the summer.

Fox 35 is working to confirm if that school's approval is expected on Sunday too.

Parents say they understood there was a possibility school wouldn't open on Monday, but they're frustrated the district has waited this late to release the possible back up.

"I don't think it's the principal. That isn't part of his job description," said Opato, "Not unusual to think that OCPS should have had a plan in place already and already told parents. If it doesn't start Monday - here is where you will be."

In the message to parents - the principal at Luminary MS said final confirmation about opening should come tomorrow.