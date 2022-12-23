Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Volusia County
14
Hard Freeze Warning
from SAT 8:00 PM EST until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Hard Freeze Warning
from SAT 2:00 AM EST until SAT 11:00 AM EST, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Hard Freeze Warning
from SAT 3:00 AM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Sumter County
Freeze Warning
from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SAT 9:00 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County
Freeze Watch
from SUN 7:00 PM EST until MON 9:00 AM EST, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Hard Freeze Watch
from SUN 3:00 AM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST, Sumter County
Hard Freeze Watch
from SAT 11:00 PM EST until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County
Freeze Watch
from SAT 11:00 PM EST until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 9:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Coastal Flagler County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 9:00 PM EST until SAT 5:00 AM EST, Inland Flagler County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 11:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Sumter County
Rip Current Statement
until SUN 4:00 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 11:00 PM EST until SAT 11:00 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County

Central Florida zookeepers preparing animals for cold weather

By
Published 
Central Florida News
FOX 35 Orlando

Prepping Central Florida Zoo animals for the cold

Zookeepers are preparing animals at the Central Florida Zoo for the cold weather this weekend

SANFORD, Fla. - While Floridians prepare for the cold, zookeepers at the Central Florida Zoo are doing the same.

Prep work for the animals' habitats started several days ago. Stephanie Williams, director of the Central Florida Zoo said regardless the zoo preps and has a plan for the weather.

"They're going to get heaters, heat lamps, hay for their bedding, all kinds of good stuff in there so they can be nice and cozy overnight," Williams said.

While some animals at the zoo won't mind the cold weather, some were already calling it a night.

"Some of the tortoises will get brought inside, also a lot of our birds are going to be brought into an indoor area."

Zoo keepers say depending on what kind of animal it is, they will have the option to be able to stay outside or go inside their night house.

The zoo will be open on Christmas Eve for anyone looking for something to do with the family, but it might seem a little empty.

"As you're walking around you just may not see all the animals because they're choosing to be inside," Williams said.

The zoo says it's ready for the cold with backup generators just in case power goes out.