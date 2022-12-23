Central Florida zookeepers preparing animals for cold weather

While Floridians prepare for the cold, zookeepers at the Central Florida Zoo are doing the same.

Prep work for the animals' habitats started several days ago. Stephanie Williams, director of the Central Florida Zoo said regardless the zoo preps and has a plan for the weather.

"They're going to get heaters, heat lamps, hay for their bedding, all kinds of good stuff in there so they can be nice and cozy overnight," Williams said.

While some animals at the zoo won't mind the cold weather, some were already calling it a night.

"Some of the tortoises will get brought inside, also a lot of our birds are going to be brought into an indoor area."

Zoo keepers say depending on what kind of animal it is, they will have the option to be able to stay outside or go inside their night house.

The zoo will be open on Christmas Eve for anyone looking for something to do with the family, but it might seem a little empty.

"As you're walking around you just may not see all the animals because they're choosing to be inside," Williams said.

The zoo says it's ready for the cold with backup generators just in case power goes out.