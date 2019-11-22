Central Florida Zoo lights up with 'Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild'

article

If you're in need of something to do this weekend, why not get wild!

The Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild opens Friday night at the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens in Sanford.

In a news release, it said: "The Zoo has been transformed into a dazzling evening experience full of color, light, and sound. Even before entering the gate, guests will be greeted by a water-spitting dinosaur and walk through a vibrant path of larger-than-life moons and flowers."

(Maus Media Group)

The release went on to say every lantern was handcrafted on-site by artisans from Tianyu Arts & Culture, Inc.

"A crew of 30 individuals arrived at the Zoo in October to construct the frames, install the LED lights, cover the framework with Chinese silk, and hand-paint every detail of these awe-inspiring elements," the news release said.

The Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild will run Wednesday through Sunday evenings from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. through January 12.

Advertisement

(Maus Media Group)

The event will be closed for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The lantern festival is a separately ticketed event and is not included in regular zoo admission.

In addition to the handcrafted lanterns, officials say there will also be live music, authentic Chinese artisans and food trucks.

General admission tickets are $18.50 per person.

A special four-pack of tickets is being sold for $50.00.

For more information, visit www.CentralFloridaZoo.org/lanterns.