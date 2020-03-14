Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens closes temporarily due to coronavirus outbreak

article

The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens announced Saturday that it is closing to the public due to coronavirus concerns.

In a news release, zoo officials said: "Based on the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Florida Department of Health, and in close consultation with the Seminole County Office of Emergency Management, the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens will be temporarily closed to the public, effective immediately."

Zoo officials said all events, camps and other activities scheduled at the zoo have been suspended through the remainder of March.

The release said all of the animals at the zoo will continue to be cared for daily during the closure by zookeepers, veterinary and animal nutrition teams.

Visit www.centralfloridazoo.org/coronavirus for more information.