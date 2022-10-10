Expand / Collapse search

Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens to remain closed as crews clean up after Hurricane Ian

By FOX 35 News Staff
Hurricane Ian
Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens entrance sign. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

SANFORD, Fla. - The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens in Sanford is closed until further notice as staff members work to clean up after Hurricane Ian. 

Officials are continuing to assess the property and will make a decision to reopen it as soon as they can.

A spokesperson for the zoo said its animals were able to ride out the storm safely.  

Hurricane Ian took a toll of the zoo, including damages to its Wayne M. Densch Discovery Center, the zoo shared on its Facebook page. 

The zoo's entrance road is also reportedly underwater due to rising water on the St. Johns River and Lake Monroe. 