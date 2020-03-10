Central Florida woman wins $396.9 million POWERBALL jackpot

article

The Florida Lottery said that 61-year-old Sheryll Goedert of Ocala has won the POWERBALL, taking home a jackpot of $396.9 million.

They said that the drawing she won was held on January 29, 2020. She chose to receive the winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $276,558,034.09.

The ticket was reportedly purchased from a 7-Eleven on Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs. They will receive a $100,000 bonus commission for selling the winning POWERBALL ticket, the Florida Lottery confirmed.

