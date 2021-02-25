Central Florida woman wins $1M from scratch-off at gas station
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Luck was on one Florida woman’s side when she walked into a gas station for a scratch-off ticket and left $1,000,000 richer!
Jesika Miranda Meszaros, 43, of Winter Garden, claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game.
She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.
Meszaros purchased her winning ticket from Circle K, located at 13001 West Colonial Drive in Winter Garden. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The ticket cost her $30.
