Central Florida woman wins $1M from scratch-off at gas station

article

Luck was on one Florida woman’s side when she walked into a gas station for a scratch-off ticket and left $1,000,000 richer!

Jesika Miranda Meszaros, 43, of Winter Garden, claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.

Meszaros purchased her winning ticket from Circle K, located at 13001 West Colonial Drive in Winter Garden. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The ticket cost her $30.

More trending news:

Advertisement

'Miracle' puppy born with six legs in Oklahoma

CPAC kicks off in Orlando, former President Trump to speak Sunday

SpaceX gearing up for nighttime Starlink mission launch on Sunday