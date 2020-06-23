Central Florida woman celebrated 109th birthday at retirement community via Zoom call

article

A woman at a Central Florida retirement community celebrated her 109th birthday with a Zoom call to her family and friends, as the coronavirus pandemic kept them apart.

The Mayflower of Winter Park, a retirement community, told FOX 35 Orlando that Midge Ruff celebrated her 109th birthday on Monday.

They said that she celebrated differently this year due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic. She actually contacted her family and close friends on Zoom and they sang 'Happy Birthday' to her.

She was reportedly also serenaded by members of the Orlando Opera, her favorite music genre.

