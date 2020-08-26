Tracking Coronavirus: Florida health officials report 3,220 new cases and 153 more deaths

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

10:45 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reported 3,220 new cases and 153 more deaths since Tuesday morning. The statewide case total since the start of the pandemic is now at 608,722, resulting in 10,733 deaths. This is the 11th straight day in a row that cases have been reported under 5,000. However, it also broke a 3-day streak of reporting under 3,000 new cases a day.

10:07 a.m. -- Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a roundtable discussion from Universal Orlando at noon on Wednesday to talk about Central Florida theme parks amid the pandemic.

9:27 a.m. -- The Costa Rica Tourism Board has announced that it will begin allowing some U.S. citizens to visit, but only residents from six states will be allowed.

Beginning Sept. 1, only residents of New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine and Connecticut may enter the country.

7:34 a.m. -- Teachers in Volusia County are raising concerns ahead of the school year.

School Board members met Tuesday night to discuss a judge's ruling that would allow schools to decide whether or not to reopen.

5:43 a.m. -- Some residents in Seminole County can receive up to $5,000 in CARES Act funding.

Seminole County will open the online application portal for the money on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Individuals can receive up to $5,000. The money is from the $82 million the county received to address the economic consequences of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Up to $7 million will be given to residents.

More than 700 coronavirus cases have been linked to K-12 schools and higher-education institutions over the course of two weeks as students and employees began returning to campuses across the state, according to a Florida Department of Health report made public Monday, then later deleted.

4:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reported 2,673 new cases of COVID-19 and 183 more deaths since Monday morning. The statewide case total since the start of the pandemic is now at 605,502, resulting in 10,580 deaths. This is the 10th straight day in a row that cases have been reported under 5,000. This is also only the fourth time since June 22 that fewer than 3,000 new cases have been tallied in a day.

