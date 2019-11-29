Central Florida store owners prepare for Small Business Saturday

article

As the big box stores close their doors to Black Friday shoppers, local spots are getting ready for Small Business Saturday.

“Our customers really make a point to come out and support the local businesses on Saturday,” said Jennifer Mcleod, who owns the Primrose Shop in Audubon Park.

Business owners across Central Florida are offering deals and prizes on this huge holiday weekend.

“It’s probably my most favorite day of the year as far as shopping goes,” Mcleod said.

On Saturday, a number of stores in Audubon Park will be ready to greet customers.

There’s even a “Shop Small Sip and Stroll” where people can enjoy drinks and music while checking out stores in the district.

In Winter Park, businesses on Park Avenue expect big crowds on Shop Small Saturday.

Traci Rodriguez owns Sultre.

“You find things that you won’t find anywhere else. You get the best customer service and honestly keep entrepreneurship alive and inspire others to do it too,” Rodriguez said.

Local store owners say their shops are tailored for their customers and the money spent inside them stays in the community.

“We pick out outfits for you. We will style everything for you. We’ll wrap; we’ll even deliver it. We're super grateful for everyone when they decide to shop local,” Rodriguez said.

“By shopping here at the Primrose Shop, you are supporting your local schools, churches, civic organizations that we give back to,” Mcleod said.

Mcleod added that 67 cents of every dollar spent in small businesses stays in the community.