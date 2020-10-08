Central Florida operation busts 58 sexual predators, offenders

article

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said that they completed a joint operation with the United States Marshals Service and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to bust 58 non-compliant sexual predators and offenders.

They said that the mission, titled 'Operation 2020 Vision,' went between March 2nd, 2020 and August 29th, 2020. It aimed to identify new, unregistered sex offenders, as well as unreported vehicles, cellular phones, and non-compliant transient offenders.

The operation reportedly found 58 sexual offenders and predators, who were arrested for non-compliance.

"The operation was successful in assisting the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office in accomplishing and meeting the goals of enforcing state, local and federal laws for non-compliant sexual offender/predators, ultimately making Osceola County communities safer." the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

They ask that you contact them at 321-697-4416 or 321-697-4371 if you have questions regarding sexual offenders or predators. You can search your neighborhood on the FDLE website.

