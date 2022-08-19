Central Florida mother killed by lightning strike near elementary school identified

Police have identified the mother who was killed after being struck by lightning in Winter Springs on Thursday afternoon.

The mother, identified as Nicole Tedesco, passed away from her injuries. Her daughter, 10-year-old Ava Tedesco, was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital but has since been released. The family's dog was also struck, but survived.

The woman's husband is Orlando Sanford Airport Police Officer Andrew Tedesco.

"He is overwhelmed with the kindness and support being expressed to him and his family, but asks that everyone please respect their privacy and give them the time they need to grieve," police said during a news conference on Friday.

"The City is respecting the privacy of the family due to the unfortunate passing of the mother," the Winter Springs Police Department tweeted. "City staff extends our deepest condolences to the family and will keep them in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

Police said that lightning struck a tree that they were standing next to.

The Sanford Airport has created a GoFundMe account to help the family.

RELATED: Mom dies following lightning strike near elementary school that also injured her child and teen

An 18-year-old woman was also in the area when the lightning strike happened. She originally said she was OK but later asked to be taken to a hospital.

The Seminole County Fire Department said its crews responded to the area of Park Villa Place shortly before 2:30 p.m. and took Nicole Tedesco and her child to the hospital. Seminole County Public Schools later identified the child as a student at Keeth Elementary.

RELATED: Lightning safety tips: Here are the worst places to be during a lightning storm

"Shortly after the scheduled start of dismissal, a rapidly developing storm resulted in the immediate suspension of dismissal procedures. Unfortunately, the Keeth Elementary Cougar and their parent were struck by lightning at/near Trotwood Park," the school district tweeted, adding it was committed to safety precautions during storms.

The distinct said it would be providing additional counselors at Keeth Elementary to support students and staff impacted. "Our thoughts are with the families, students, and staff," the district said.

Police told FOX 35 News that Nicole Tedesco and Ava were in the area waiting for another child to get out of school when lightning struck a tree they were near.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office assisted the Winter Springs Police Department. Sheriff Dennis Lemma later offered his condolences in a social media post, saying "Please say a prayer for the family who has lost a mother, and all of those involved and affected by today’s storm. "