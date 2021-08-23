Central Florida middle school shut down due to COVID-19

article

A middle school in Brevard County is shut down Monday because of COVID-19.

Madison Middle School in Titusville will be closed Monday and Tuesday out of an abundance of caution, police said. They had two positive cases of COVID-19 at the school. 138 people have been quarantined due to possible exposure.

Testing will be available for students, their siblings, and schools staff on Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parents need to accompany their students.

Meanwhile, officials say the school will be deployed cleaned during the closure.

