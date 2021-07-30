Central Florida man's death now being investigated as a homicide

Authorities say a Casselberry man's death is now being investigated as a homicide.

Police released a 911 call that came in from N. Winter Park Dr.

According to detectives, the man's wife said she slept elsewhere that night and when she came home, she found her husband in a pool of blood.

Police don't believe there is a danger to the community.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.