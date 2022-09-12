Central Florida man wins $1M in scratch-off lottery game

A Seminole County man has claimed his $1M prize after purchasing a $20 scratch-off ticket at a Quick Serv in Apopka.

Robert White, of Apopka, bought a winning GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off ticket from the Quick Serv at 9250 Bear Lake Road.

White chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of $795,000.

The Quick Serv that White bought his ticket from will also receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

According to Florida Lottery, the game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.