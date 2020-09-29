Central Florida man wins $1 million from scratch-off ticket
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Seminole County man is $1 million richer after buying a lucky scratch-off ticket from a gas station in Central Florida.
Vincent Labarba of Casselberry claimed the top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game.
He bought the winning ticket from the Wilshire Marathon at 815 Semoran Blvd. Labarba chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.
The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
