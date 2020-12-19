Shoppers flock to Central Florida malls ahead of Christmas amid pandemic

Central Florida malls were packed this weekend less than a week before Christmas.

Even with more people holiday shopping online this year, Central Florida malls were busy on Saturday. The Florida Mall was packed full of people Saturday as many head to the stores to get last-minute gifts.

"It’s super crowded. It’s worse than Black Friday," said shopper Yarelis Velez.

Some stores were taking temperatures before people could walk in and others gave hand sanitizer to customers before they could shop.

"Wearing my mask, using hand sanitizer and just being safe," said Jakayla, who was shopping with family Saturday.

The CDC says holiday shopping in crowded stores is considered a high-risk activity. Instead, the agency recommends people shop online, go to outdoor markets or use curbside pick-up.

The Florida Mall offers curbside pick-up at some of its stores. You can find the list here. The Mall at Millenia also has a curbside pick-up service.

Many shoppers who are heading to the mall this year say they're making trips quick.

"Come get what we want and that’s it. We out," Velez said.