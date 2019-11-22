Central Florida law firm gives out 1,000 free turkeys to needy families ahead of Thanksgiving

It's a yearly tradition to make sure every family has food on the table for Thanksgiving.

The Pendas Law Firm is held its 11th annual Turkey Giveaway in Orlando on Tuesday, Nov. 26, located at 625 E. Colonial Drive.

Last year, the law firm gave out 800 turkeys. This year, they had 1,000 turkeys up for grabs.

Hundreds of people braved the chilly weather to come out with some arriving to stand in line as early as 2:30 a.m. Employees at Pendas tried to make the wait a little easier by handing out cookies and hot coffee.

One woman says she'll be using the turkey to help feed her 10 grandkids. She told FOX 35 News she appreciates the generosity of the law firm year after year.

"Everybody is not able to go to the store and buy everything, so every little bit helps."

Each year, Lou Pendas and his associates gather together to distribute turkey's to families ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Pendas started the tradition after a client of his fell on hard times. He noticed that many families were struggling during the recession and wanted to do something to help.

"I figured eventually we would fade this out because there wouldn't be a need, and here we are with a great economy and there's still an unbelievable need," he told FOX 35 News last year. "As long as the need is there, we'll be there to help out."

The Pendas Law Firm is handing out a total of 3,000 turkeys this year throughout the state at their other offices.