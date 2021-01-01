Central Florida hospitals welcome the first babies of 2021

The first Central Florida babies of 2021 have arrived!

"Baby Cruz,’ a boy, was born at 12:14 a.m. to Joannelys Cruz of Orlando at AdventHealth Winter Park. Baby and mother are doing fine.

Just minutes later, "Baby Marcus" was born at 12:21 a.m. at AdventHealth Waterman in Tavares to Quateisha Livingston of Mount Dora.

(AdventHealth)

The first baby of the New Year in Brevard County was born at Health First’s Cape Canaveral Hospital at 12:23 a.m.

Advertisement

Malia Lynn Schwarz weighed in at 8 pounds, 13 oz. and was 20 inches long. Mom, Michaela Schwarz, of Titusville was due to deliver December 29, "but Malia decided to wait and make her grand entrance in the New Year," the hospital said.

Orlando Health announced that the first baby at Winnie Palmer Hospital was born at 12:35 a.m. weighing 7 pounds and 8 oz. The baby, named Luka, and the mom are resting comfortably, according to the hospital.