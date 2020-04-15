Central Florida hospital workers cheer as 63-year-old coronavirus patient is released

This is what we like to see.

A 63-year-old patient in Florida got a warm send-off by the people who nursed him back to health after beating coronavirus.

The staff of over 100 team members at AdventHealth Ocala lined the halls with colorful flowers and played music as they celebrated the patient’s discharge.

"A patient spent five days on our COVID-19 unit before we surprised him with a farewell that put a smile on everyone's faces - even through our masks," the hospital wrote on Facebook. "Thank you for letting us serve you."

According to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine, the number of coronavirus cases across the globe have topped 2 million. Over 504,000 have recovered.

