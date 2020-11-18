Central Florida high school principal tests positive for COVID-19

article

A Central Florida high school principal has tested positive for COVID-19.

Flagler Palm Coast High School made the announcement on Wednesday in a Facebook post written by Principal Tom Russell. He said that he tested positive on Monday, November 16th, and has been quarantined since the afternoon of Monday, November 9th.

"So far this is a mild case of COVID-19 if there is such a thing. Allow me to be blunt this is nothing like the flu! Covid wrecks the body in so many ways and never the same way twice," he wrote. "These are the symptoms that I have experienced: fever, chills, painful cramps, loss of breath, extreme fatigue, sore throat, excessive coughing, headaches, a loss of focus, problems communicating when speaking. I never had a flu act in this way."

He also said "I want to thank the FPC community for reaching out to me with well wishes. I love FPC. I am excited to go to work every day because I love our students and staff. I cannot wait to return to FPC following my recovery."

