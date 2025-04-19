Central Florida grocery stores open on Easter: What we know

The Brief This year, Easter falls on Sunday, April 20. There are a few grocery stores that will be open on the Easter holiday, including Walmart, Winn-Dixie and Trader Joe's. Although not grocery stores, there are a few other stores that may have what you need and will be open on Easter, including CVS, Walgreen and Dollar General.



This year, Easter falls on Sunday, April 20.

Although a multitude of businesses close to celebrate the Easter holiday, a select few do remain open at different hours throughout the day.

With Easter right around the corner, here's a list of grocery stores you can rely on to grab some last-minute essentials the day of.

Grocery stores open on Easter

Walmart

Walmart in Florida will be open on Easter Sunday during its regular hours, which are typically from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Winn-Dixie

Winn-Dixie stores in Florida are generally open on Easter Sunday during their regular business hours.

Many Winn-Dixie stores typically open at 7 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. daily. Their pharmacies and wine/spirits services may have later opening hours, usually at 9 a.m.

The traditional decorated wooden Easter Eggs commemorating the 140th White House Easter Egg Roll | April 2, 2018 (Official White House Photo by Stephanie Chasez)

Whole Foods Market

Most Whole Foods stores in Florida will be open on Easter, but with modified hours. Stores typically open at their regular time and will close early, at 6 p.m. local time.

It's best to check your specific local store's hours on the Whole Foods store locator tool or by calling them directly.

Trader Joe's

Most Trader Joe's stores in Florida will be open during regular hours on Easter, likely from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

B.J.'s Whoelsale Club

Most BJ's Wholesale Club locations in Florida will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Easter.

Grocery store alternatives open on Easter

Although not grocery stores, these additional stores may have what you need and will be open on Easter.

CVS

CVS stores in Florida will generally be open on Easter, but some locations may have reduced hours. It's recommended to check the specific hours for your nearest CVS location on the CVS store locator or by calling the store directly.

Walgreens

Most Walgreens stores in Florida will be open on Easter, but their specific hours may vary by location. You can check the hours for your nearest store online on the Walgreens website.

Pharmacies within Walgreens may have limited hours or be closed on Easter.

Dollar General/Dollar Tree

Dollar General stores will be open and operating at their regular hours on Easter.

Dollar Tree stores will also be open on Easter, though hours may vary by location, so it's best to check with your local store for specific details.

