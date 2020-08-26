Central Florida firefighters head to Louisiana and Texas as Hurricane Laura approaches

article

Teams from across the country are on their way to Texas and Louisiana, including from here in Central Florida.

About 40 firefighters will be packing up and heading to Louisiana to help with Hurricane Laura relief. The firefighters are part of a task force made up of firefighters, paramedics, structural engineers, doctors, and K-9’s. They will be meeting with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal to see how they can help during and after Hurricane Laura.

The firefighters leaving from Central Florida are from Orlando and Clermont and Orange, Seminole, and Lake counties. They will be in Louisana for about two weeks.

This is the latest deployment for Florida Task Force Four.

The group has been sent several times to help out during other storms.

In fact, the task force was sent to Houston in 2017 when Hurricane Harvey slammed into the nearby area. Then they had to head back to Central Florida to prepare for Irma which hit days later.