Central Florida faces feels-like temps above 100 degrees on Thursday

Another hot, humid, and stormy afternoon is on the way for our Thursday in Central Florida.

Temperatures will be hot, with highs reaching the low and middle 90s. Once we factor in our humidity, heat indices will range from around 100°-107°.

Be sure to stay hydrated and take lots of breaks if you have to be outdoors for an extended period of time.

A few isolated downpours will be moving across a few of our northern-most counties this morning, before eventually creeping into areas closer to Sumpter and Marion Counties by late morning and midday.

Better chances of rain will exist this afternoon as the seabreeze gets going, but it will be pinned pretty east along the coast. This will mean chances of rain will be highest for areas along and near the I-95 corridor.

LOOKING AHEAD: Our steamy and stormy stretch will continue throughout the weekend with no major changes in sight. Afternoon highs will repeatedly make a run for the mid 90s.

Daily rounds of heavy downpours and storms can be expected into the start of July as well. Humidity will certainly remain a factor as well, with heat indices around the low 100s throughout next week.

TROPICS: There are two areas to watch in the tropics for potential development. One in the western Caribbean and a second in the Central Atlantic.

Both could develop into tropical storms and both look to ride the Caribbean circuit impacting the Islands and Mexico.

While some 'members' of the computer models take it north toward Florida, this is less likely based on the overall flow. It's also worth noting that the eastern Caribbean is known as the 'hurricane graveyard' this time of year especially, with higher wind shear to tear them apart.

The next names on the list are Beryl and Chris.

In terms of impacts to Florida, no direct threats are imminent at this time. If that changes at any point, the FOX 35 Storm Team will make sure you're the first to know.