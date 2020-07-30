Central Florida county COVID-19 positivity rate jumps to over 30 percent, health officials say

Brevard County is seeing a dramatic rise in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19.

Omni Healthcare says that the positivity rate of tests has jumped to 30 percent over the last three days.

That reportedly includes all of the tests done at four locations across the county.

Officials say that the positivity rate was just three percent a few months ago.

More than 25,000 coronavirus tests have been given in Brevard County since the start of the pandemic.

