Central Florida could see freezing temperatures this weekend

Break out the heavy jackets: Central Florida is about to see the coldest temperatures in nearly 4 years!

On Thursday, expect another day in the clouds and highs mainly in the 60s across Central Florida. Breezes will increase locally as well with a front over the area and lower pressures in the Bahamas.

The strongest breezes in the 20 mph range will be found along the coast, along with the highest rain chances.

Forecast modeling shows coastal rain coverage around 50% at peak today, 20% or less well inland. Tonight, rain chances remain but steadily drop off by mid-evening in just about all locations.

Overnight into Friday morning, expect temps in the 50s and 60s with quite a bit of cloud cover on top of the area. Heading into the weekend, all eyes are on a very strong Arctic cold front that will pass quickly through Florida on Friday. Gusty winds will set up Friday evening from the northwest, ushering in the coldest air our area has seen in 4 years!

The FOX 35 STORM TEAM has declared Saturday and Sunday as FOX 35 WEATHER IMPACT DAYS, alerting you to big changes in our temperatures behind the strong front. Overnight Friday into Saturday, lows will fall into the 30s and 40s with gusty winds.

Temps on Saturday only recover into the 40s for highs despite full sunshine. Winds will be quite gusty on Saturday as well. Overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, the coldest air will arrive with 20s and 30s laden across the viewing area. A hard freeze is possible as far south as the northern portions of Lake and Volusia counties.

A hard freeze criteria is met when temps plunge to 28-degrees or less and stay there for hours on end. Covering sensitive plants, pipes and bringing in pets is a must with temps this low. You may even want to consider running your pool pumps as well.

Another thing to consider, be very careful with space heaters and where you decide to set them up in your home. An open room away from curtains is always a good choice. If this chill isn't your thing and you prefer some Florida warmth, don't fret! Warmer days are ahead according to some of the longer range forecast models peering into early February!

Take care, stay warm and remember to always trust and depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team!

