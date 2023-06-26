Central Florida community celebrates new AAPI education law

A big celebration took place over the weekend, in honor of a new Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage education bill that was approved on May 9.

The law requires Asian American Pacific Islander education in K-12 classrooms, described as a move to stop AAPI hate.

"When I started to look into the problems surrounding the community with anti-Asian hate crimes and all the violence we were seeing, education was the number one prevented solution,' said Mimi Chan, with the organization Make Us Visible. "So we are very excited to have this initiative and having our youth learning about AAPI history."

Chan said it will take three to five years to incorporate the information into history lessons. It will not include the history of China or other world studies.