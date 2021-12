Central Florida college cancels $1.2 million in student debt

article

A Central Florida college is eliminating $1.2 million in student debt to alleviate financial hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Almost 1,300 students at Polk State College in Winter Haven received the good news just in time for the holidays.

Students enrolled at the college between March 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021, are eligible for the debt cancelation. In addition, the debts of students who were sent to collections during that period are also being taken care of by the school.

TRENDING: Woman allegedly caught 'breastfeeding a cat' on a plane

"Polk State College recognizes that student debt is a barrier to advancement and has added to student and family burdens during the pandemic," Polk State College President Angela Garcia Falconetti said in a news release.

The college covered the debts with money received through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories. Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 35 News app. Download for iOS or Android