Central Florida cold weather shelters open as temperatures drop: County-by-county

As temperatures have dropped, cold weather shelters have begun to open across Central Florida.

Monday and Tuesday, temperatures are expected to drop into the high 30s to low 40s.

Here is a list of current shelters open in each county:

Flagler County:

The Sheltering Tree- 205 N Pine St, Bunnell, FL 32110

The Rock Transformation Center- 2200 N State St, Bunnell, FL 32110

Both locations will provide cots and meals.

Shelter is for anyone without heat, not only for the homeless.

Open: Dec. 2-3, 5 p.m.

Brevard County:

LifePointe Ministries- 4220 South Hopkins Ave, Titusville, FL 32780

Breakfast and dinner will be served.

Open: Dec. 2-4

Dec. 2: 9 p.m. - 9 a.m.

Dec. 3 & 4: 5 p.m. - 9 a.m.

