Central Florida cold weather shelters open as temperatures drop: County-by-county
ORLANDO, Fla. - As temperatures have dropped, cold weather shelters have begun to open across Central Florida.
Monday and Tuesday, temperatures are expected to drop into the high 30s to low 40s.
Here is a list of current shelters open in each county:
Flagler County:
The Sheltering Tree- 205 N Pine St, Bunnell, FL 32110
The Rock Transformation Center- 2200 N State St, Bunnell, FL 32110
Both locations will provide cots and meals.
Shelter is for anyone without heat, not only for the homeless.
Open: Dec. 2-3, 5 p.m.
Brevard County:
LifePointe Ministries- 4220 South Hopkins Ave, Titusville, FL 32780
Breakfast and dinner will be served.
Open: Dec. 2-4
- Dec. 2: 9 p.m. - 9 a.m.
- Dec. 3 & 4: 5 p.m. - 9 a.m.