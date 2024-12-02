Expand / Collapse search

Central Florida cold weather shelters open as temperatures drop: County-by-county

By
Published  December 2, 2024 11:50am EST
Central Florida News
FOX 35 Orlando
article

ORLANDO, Fla. - As temperatures have dropped, cold weather shelters have begun to open across Central Florida.

Monday and Tuesday, temperatures are expected to drop into the high 30s to low 40s.

Here is a list of current shelters open in each county:

Flagler County:

The Sheltering Tree- 205 N Pine St, Bunnell, FL 32110

The Rock Transformation Center- 2200 N State St, Bunnell, FL 32110

Both locations will provide cots and meals.

Shelter is for anyone without heat, not only for the homeless.

Open: Dec. 2-3, 5 p.m.

Brevard County:

LifePointe Ministries- 4220 South Hopkins Ave, Titusville, FL 32780

Breakfast and dinner will be served.

Open: Dec. 2-4

  • Dec. 2: 9 p.m. - 9 a.m.
  • Dec. 3 & 4: 5 p.m. - 9 a.m.

Orange County:

Lake County:

Marion County:

Osceola County:

Polk County:

Seminole County:

Sumter County:

Volusia County:

 